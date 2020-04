Florida restaurants face uncertain future as COVID-19 regulations remain in place

EXPECTED TO GET WORSE.

CAPITOLREPORTER FORREST SAUNDERS HASTHE VERY LATEST FROMTALLAHASSEE.THE FIRST COVID-19 REGULATIONSFOR RESTAURANTS CAME INMID-MARCH, AND HAVE GOTTENSTRONGER SINCE.

CURRENTLY,ONLY CARRY OUT AND DELIVERY ISALLOWED STATEWIDE.

MOST OWNERSWILL TELL YOU, THAT ISNCUTTING IT.“EVERYDAY ITCHANGES.

WENEW PROCEDURES AND DOING WHATWE CAN” JERI MADDEN, OFJERIHASNHER TABLE SERVICE RESTAURANTTO TO-GO ORDERS IN A SPAN OF AFEW DAYS.

WHAT WAS JUST 2% OFHER BUSINESS, NOW ALL OF IT.NAT DELIVERY MADDEN SAYINGSALES ARE DOWN AND SHETREDDING WATER UNTIL VIRUSPROTECTIONS ARE EASED.“ILAID OFF, PROBABLY, OVER HALFMY STAFF” OTHERS GOINGFURTHERTHE NATIONAL RESTAURANTASSOCIATION PREDICTING THEENTIRE INDUSTRY WILL LOSE $225BILLION IN THE NEXT THREEMONTHS ALONG WITH FIVE TOSEVEN MILLION EMPLOYEES.“THISIS UNPRECEDENTED.

WE ALL SAYEACH DAY HOW MANY TIMES WE SAY’UNPRECEDENTEDISREMARKABLE” FLORIDARESTAURANT AND LODGINGASSOCIATION UNCERTAIN OF THETOTAL IMPACTS TO EATERIESHERE.

RESTAURANT AND FOODSERVICE EMPLOY ABOUT 12% OFTHE STATE AND GENERATE MORETHAN 50-BILLION IN ANNUALSALES.

NAT RESTAURANT THE VICEPRESIDENT SAYING ITTO TELL WHAT FLORIDA WILL LOOKLIKE AFTER COVID-19, BUTEXPECTS BUSINESS WILL CLOSE.EVEN NATIONAL CHAINS ARESEEING AN UP TO 90% DROP INSALES.“RIGHT NOW, OUR FOCUSIS ON SAVING BUSINESSES ANDSAVING JOBS” TO THAT END, THEASSOCIATION NOW WORKINGFULL-TIME TO UNDERSTAND THETWO LATEST FEDERAL AIDPACKAGES.

MEMBERS WORRY THEASSISTANCE IS A QUAGMIRE OFCOMPLICATED RULES AT A TIMEWHEN THEY NEED FUNDS FAST.“IFIGHT” RESTAURANTS ARE JUSTPART OF THE PAIN FOR FLORIDAITS HOTEL INDUSTRY HURTINGSEVERA