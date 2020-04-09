Global  

Denny’s provides take-out grocery boxes for those in need

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Customers can pull up to the restaurant’s make-shift drive through, pick out the items they need from a master grocery list, then servers will bring the items to their car.

On first street.

Denny restaurants in roseburg and eugene are helping people get the basics..

Without going into a store.

They're offering a drive thru service... where you can get things like bread, milk, eggs... even toilet paper.

All you have to do is pull up to their make-shift drive through and select what you need from their master list.

Then, the server will bring the items to your car.

Phoner - frank gortarez: "it makes me proud to serve.

Not necessarily because of the crisis, but you know, so that everyone is getting the things they need."

The items are all priced under ten dollars.

It comes from denny exsiting inventory.

You can find the grocery master list on the denny facebook page.




