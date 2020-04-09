Smokejumpers use their sewing skills to make homemade face masks

To the internet will be free.

Leah says "these smokejumpers have a wide range of skills.

One of them is actually sewing.

They are making these homemade fabric face masks for people in need."

Smokejumpers are wildland firefighters.

They jump out of planes with a parachute to land by the fire.

Brett hilldebrnad is one of the smokejumpers he's been to southern oregon to fight fires a number of times.

I was on a fire there last season and then i was on the klondike re in 2018.

Something you might not know about them is they are excellent sewers.

We have a bunch of sewing machines and work tables and tons of different materials that we work with we build all of our own equipment and everything except for the parachutes.

The wildland firefighters are using their skills to make these handmade face masks for people that need them.

Here's just a small sample.

We are just using double layered cotton material a very simple design with some prachute cord.

That's todd jinkins.

He is the chief of the boise smokejumpers.

Todd during the regular work day we are still doing our normal smokejumper mission.

But part of the smokejumper mission is we have a lot of expertise in sewing.

As you can see we have a whole room full of sewing machines.

In 9 days he says the group made 1,000 face masks.

Brett we kind of just have a little production going.

Usually someone is cutting cord, for the ties in the back, someone is cutting the material itself.

We have about 7 people sewing.

The goal for the team is to make 2000 makes now.

Brett it's nice, it's nice to get involved.

You know obviously the fire season