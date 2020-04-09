Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Remembering life and career of John Prine

Remembering life and career of John Prine

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Remembering life and career of John Prine

Remembering life and career of John Prine

Artists in Nashville and all across the country remembered the genius that was John Prine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaithTwenty20

Faith Margaret RT @CBSThisMorning: @jdickerson MORE: Hear @jdickerson's extended conversation on the #CTMPodcast with John Prine about his life, career an… 3 hours ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning @jdickerson MORE: Hear @jdickerson's extended conversation on the #CTMPodcast with John Prine about his life, caree… https://t.co/lAjClBoqMK 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.