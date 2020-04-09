The Trip To Greece movie (2020) - Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:44s
The Trip To Greece movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Director Michael Winterbottom reunites comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in stunningly beautiful Greece to retrace Odysseus's footsteps in this fourth and final installment of the gut-busting comedy series, the culmination of almost 10 years of collaboration.

When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca.

Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in THE TRIP TO GREECE.

On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life!

Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor's Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese.

VOD Release Date: May 22, 2020 Distributor: IFC Films Directed by: Michael Winterbottom Starring: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon

