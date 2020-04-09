Global  

Small businesses and government loan struggles

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Small businesses across the nation are trying to stay afloat – most now are turning to federal and state help.

Small businesses need more support than ever now&amp; action news now reporter christina vitale spoke with the owner of one local business who's working to stay afloat.

Me: the owner at sin of cortez tells me she applied for two loans to help her business which dropped about 85 percent in sales.

Owner danielle ius says she applied for the paycheck protection program under the cares act and a loan from the small business association that provides debt relief.

Ius says the national grant you can apply for online.

Sot: they say these loans are going to be forgiven i am still a little skeptical and one person told me i have to have faith the government will do the right thing but only time will tell ius says she's working with a local bank for help with the 'p-p- p' but has not heard back yet&amp; she says she applied recently and is hopeful.

Me: ius encourages people to make use of the small business development center at butte college for more gudiance.

In chico christina vitale action news now coverage you can count on.

For more information on small business loan information and how you can get funding help visit our website action news now dot com under news links.




