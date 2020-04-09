Small businesses and government loan struggles

Small businesses need more support than ever now& action news now reporter christina vitale spoke with the owner of one local business who's working to stay afloat.

Owner danielle ius says she applied for the paycheck protection program under the cares act and a loan from the small business association that provides debt relief.

Ius says the national grant you can apply for online.

Sot: they say these loans are going to be forgiven i am still a little skeptical and one person told me i have to have faith the government will do the right thing but only time will tell ius says she's working with a local bank for help with the 'p-p- p' but has not heard back yet& she says she applied recently and is hopeful.

