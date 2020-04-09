Global  

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Garcetti: Non-Medical Essential Workers, Customers Required To Wear Face Coverings Starting Friday

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that non-medical essential employers as well as customers visiting essential businesses in the city of Los Angeles will be required to wear facial coverings starting Friday.

