Garcetti: Non-Medical Essential Workers, Customers Required To Wear Face Coverings Starting Friday Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:27s - Published now Garcetti: Non-Medical Essential Workers, Customers Required To Wear Face Coverings Starting Friday Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that non-medical essential employers as well as customers visiting essential businesses in the city of Los Angeles will be required to wear facial coverings starting Friday. 0

