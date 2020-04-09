COVID-19 leads to hydroxychloroquine shortage for patients with autoimmune disease Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:14s - Published now COVID-19 leads to hydroxychloroquine shortage for patients with autoimmune disease It's been six years since Elizabeth Wallington Thorne was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. An athlete, who used to run marathons, Wallington Thorne said her symptoms started with widespread pain. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ti Summ RT @JessMcMasterKC: Some people who have autoimmune conditions are struggling to get their prescriptions filled. I'm told doctors are contr… 55 minutes ago S. RT @41actionnews: Pharmacists tell the 41 Investigators doctors are contributing to the shortage of hydroxychloroquine by calling in prescr… 1 hour ago 41 Action News Pharmacists tell the 41 Investigators doctors are contributing to the shortage of hydroxychloroquine by calling in… https://t.co/Vz04ZNmcpH 1 hour ago Jessica McMaster Some people who have autoimmune conditions are struggling to get their prescriptions filled. I'm told doctors are c… https://t.co/o9pdsP4L8Z 2 hours ago 41 Action News Pharmacists tell the 41 Investigators doctors are contributing to the shortage of hydroxychloroquine by calling in… https://t.co/Wru61VIcSr 3 hours ago Albertan Majority RT @Mortgages_YYC: Hopeful that this treatment works and that FDA has approved its use for Covid. SO disappointed in people hoarding this n… 1 week ago Joyce Maclean Hopeful that this treatment works and that FDA has approved its use for Covid. SO disappointed in people hoarding t… https://t.co/aDBJ7Nseah 1 week ago