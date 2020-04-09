Medical Tents Arrive At Midway Airport Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:47s - Published now Medical Tents Arrive At Midway Airport The Illinois Air National Guard flew in the tents, which will be headed to the McCormick Place alternate care facility for the battle against COVID-19. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. 0

