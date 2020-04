Brady 'Your Highlight' 4/8

YEAR OLD BASEBALL SENSATIONBRADY..

WE HAVE SOME VIDEO OFBRADY TAKING BATTING PRACTICEIN THE BACKYARD..ADAM MCDONALD (ST..

LUCIE METSANNOUNCER) HERE'S BRADY TO THEPLATE.

THERE'S A DRIVE UP THEMIDDLE AND BRADY IS GOING TORUN TO THE BALL?

YES HE SAID"I'M NOT GOING TO FIRST I'MGOING TO PICK UP THE BALLINSTEAD.

HE'S GOT IT, HE'LLRETURN THE BALL TO HOME PLATE.HE IS THE POLITES BASEBALLPLAYER EVER!

GREAT SWING BYBRADY... GREAT CALL BY ST.LUCIE METS BROADCASTER ADAMMCDONALD...... CONGRATULATIONSBRADY... ON YOUR HIGHLIGHT!IF YOU WANT TO SEE YOURSELF ORYOUR KIDS ON TV, REMEMBER...SEND OVER PICTURES AND VIDEOTO OUR SOCIAL MEDIAPLATFORMS..

ON FACEBOOK,TWITTER OR INSTAGRAM @ WPTV.INCLUDE YOUR NAME, THE NAMESOF EVERYONE IN THE PICTURES ORVIDEO..

AND WHERE IN THE AREAYOU LIVE... YOU CAN WATCHTHOSE SPORTS MOMENTS RIGHTHERE, ON WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5....THAT'S A LOOK AT SPORTS.

W