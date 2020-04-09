Fatal Instinct movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:33s - Published 1 week ago Fatal Instinct movie Fatal Instinct movie trailer HD - plot synopsis: A police detective follows a trail of evidence in search of a serial killer in Los Angeles. Matters become personal when they eventually lead to his trusted partner’s brother— an ex-con who he put in prison years ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this