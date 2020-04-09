Global  

Worshipers Gather Virtually On Big Week Of Religious Celebrations

For many religions, this would be a big week to celebrate and come together, but many have to adjust to the new way of worship online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(4-8-2020)

