Nevada Gov. orders new directive, targets gatherings with civil, criminal penalties

GUIDELINES...THE GOVERNOR MAKING BIG CHANGESHE SAYS...TARGETS THE SPREAD OF COVID-19..GOOD EVENING I'M TODDQUINONES...TRICIA HAS THE NIGHT OFF..THE GOVERNOR'S NEW DIRECTIVESWILL IMPACT RELIGIOUS SERVICESAND GATHERINGS SCHEDULED FOREASTER AND PASSOVER..13 INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE NEAR SAHARA ANDRANCHO..WITH THE DETAILS..JOE?OPEN ARMS COMMNUNITY CHURCH ISSTILL PLANNING TO HAVE ASERVICE FOR EASTER THISSUNDAY..BUT FAITH IS JUST ONE OF THEINDUSTRY'S NOW FACING A NEWREALITY.OPEN ARMS COMMUNITY CHURCH..HAS WAITED MONTHS FOR THISEASTER WEEKEND..THEY EVEN HAVE A COUNTDOWN..ON THEIR WEBSITE..SOT PASTOR JOSEPH GUY/OPEN ARMSCOMMUNITY CHURCH 1:49 "I FEELLIKE A PASTOR SHOULD FOLLOW GODINSTEAD OF THE GOVERNMENT ASLONG AS IT'S NOT HARMINGSOCIETY AND I DON'T FEEL LIKEWHAT WE'RE DOING IS HARMINGSOCIETY." 13 ACTION NEWS SPOKE TO THEPOINTED PASTOR..ON TUESDAY..HE WAS MOVING FORWARD WITHPLANS TO HAVE 35 WORSHIPERS..INSIDE HIS BUILDING AT SAHARAAND RANCHO..WITH AN OVERFLOW..DRIVE-IN MOVIE STYLE...SERVICE..AVAILABLE IN THE PARKINGLOT..THIS SUNDAY EVENING SOTPASTOR JOSEPH GUY/OPEN ARMSCOMMUNITY CHURCH 1:27 "WE HAVELOW FREQUENCY FM RADIOTRANSMITTERS THAT PEOPLE CANSIT IN THEIR CARS COMFORTABLYAND TUNEIN AND LISTEN AND WATCH ON THEBIG SCREEN." ALL OF IT NOW...WOULD BE IN A DIRECT VIOLATIONOF NEVADA GOVERNOR STEVESISOLAKS NEW DIRECTIVE...GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 33:04OR MORE PEOPLE INCLUDING DRIVEIN AND POP UP SERVICES FOR THEDURATION OF THE DECLARATION OFTHIS EMERGENCY." 13 INVESTIGATES HAS LEARNED..JUST HOURS AGO..PASTOR JOSEPH GUY HAS HAD ACHANGE OF HEART...ANNOUNCING ON FACEBOOK...WORSHIPERS ARE NO LONGEREDALLOWED..

INSIDE THE BUILDING..ONLY ESSENTIAL STAFF..CITING SAFETY CONCERNS AND ATIGHT BUDGET CHURCH FACEBOOKVIDEO PASTOR JOSEPH GUY/OPENARMS COMMUNITY CHURCH :16 WESTILL WELCOME OUR WORSHIPERS TOJOIN US ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELFOR OUR LIVE STREAM OF THESERVICE AND IN THE PARKING LOTFOR OUR DRIVE-IN STYLE WORSHIPPOOLS..AND ANY OTHER SPORT OUTING THATENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO GATHER INGROUPS OF 10 OR MORE..THAT INCLUDES...GOLF COURSES.WHICH WERE..AT FIRST..DEEMED ESSENTIAL AND COULDREMAIN OPEN.SOT: GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 43:59"I'VE HAD A MULTITUDE OFPICTURES SENT TO ME THAT SHOWEDPEOPLE WERE NOT PRACTICING GOODSOCIAL DISTANCING THEY WERE NOTRIDING ONE IN A CART THEY WERECONGREGATING ON THE GREENS ANDI CANNOT TAKE THE CHANCE OFHAVING A SPREAD THAT WAY." SOT: OJ SIMPSON/NEVADARESIDENT :19"I THOUGHT THE GOLFERS WEREDOING PRETTY GOOD JOB ON THESOCIAL DISTANCING WITH THE ONECARTS AND ALL THAT BUT THIS ISA SERIOUS SITUATION." NEVADARESIDENT..

OJ SIMPSON..POSTED ON TWITTER..ABOUT THE CLOSURE ORDER..HE'S SPENT A LOT OF TIME ON THELINKS..SINCE HIS 20-17 PAROLE..IN THE ROBBERY INVOLVING SPORTSMEMORIBLIA..IN LAS VEGASTHE GOVERNOR'S NEW DIRECTIVECOMES WITH SOME TEETH..HE SAYS..PEOPLE WHO ARE CAUGHTVIOLATING THIS ORDER..THAT IS...GATHERINGS OF 10 OR MOREPEOPLE..FACE CIVIL..AND EVEN CRIMINAL PENALITIES.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.A LOOK NOW AT THE LATESTCORONAVIRUS NUMBERS HERE INNEVADA..THERE ARE MORE THAN 2,300