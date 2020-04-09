Ballet rehearsal takes place virtually through Zoom during coronavirus lockdown

This determined ballet class refused to let the lockdown get in the way of their rehearsal.

Natalia Napalkova filmed their dance on April 5 while the group start their rehearsal for the summer show for their school, the Rushin Ballet School in London.

"They are preparing for the summer show, that's why they should be in shape and not lose their skills.

I never thought they would go to virtual lessons, but this once again proves that the love of art helps to overcome obstacles, distance, even diseases," Natalia told Newsflare.

The students, Jessica, Znenya, Winne, Heyley and Mathias study three times a week, in addition to discussions between classes.