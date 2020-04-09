Pakistan police arrest doctors protesting over lack of Covid-19 protective equipment

Global  

Shocking footage shows how doctors protesting over a shortage of Covid-19 protective equipment were rounded up by police and attacked with batons.

Chaotic scenes unfolded in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Monday (April 6) when medics voiced their anger due to the apparent lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at hospitals.

Representatives of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), who organised the protest, said at least 67 members had been arrested.

They had reportedly been frontline medics treating coronavirus patients.

YDA spokesman Dr Rahim Khan Babar told local media that doctors went on strike the following day to protest against the alleged treatment of their colleagues.

