PM Modi responds to Trump's thank you note on Hydroxychloroquine, says will win together | Oneindia

AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI HAS ACKNOWLEDGED THE THANK YOU NOTE OF US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING THAT INDIA WILL DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO HELP HUMANITY’S FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.

PM MODI TOOK TO TWITTER TO WRITE, FULLY AGREE WITH YOU PRESIDENT @REALDONALDTRUMP.

TIMES LIKE THESE BRING FRIENDS CLOSER.

THE INDIA-US PARTNERSHIP IS STRONGER THAN EVER.

INDIA SHALL DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO HELP HUMANITY’S FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.

WE SHALL WIN THIS TOGETHER.

REMEMBER TRUMP HAD ON WEDNESDAY SHOWERED PRAISES ON PM MODI AND THE INDIAN PEOPLE ON TWITTER, IN RESPONSE TO INDIAN GOVERNMENT’S DECISION TO EASE RESTRICTIONS ON EXPORT OF ANTI-MALARIAL DRUG HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE THAT HE HAS SAID WOULD BE A GAME-CHANGER IN THE BATTLE AGAINST COVID-19 PANDEMIC.