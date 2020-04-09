Kylie Jenner retains 'Forbes' youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020 Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published now Jenner made much of her fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this #DynamicDuoNevilleAndMandi Kylie Jenner retains Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire title for 2020 https://t.co/4PI5iN5YDD 1 minute ago HDpopcorn Kylie Jenner retains top spot as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire https://t.co/tonCBjh9BT https://t.co/xk1OtypjXO 6 minutes ago HDpopcorn Kylie Jenner retains top spot as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire https://t.co/4WtI6qJFyR https://t.co/vUEvBrFYwg 9 minutes ago Kisiangani Ken~🇺🇸🇬🇧🇰🇪 RT @TheSauceKe: Kylie Jenner retains Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire title for 2020 https://t.co/Bjv1CbWAXa 14 minutes ago chequenews Kylie Jenner retains top spot as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama… https://t.co/Z1z1fl6tt0 36 minutes ago شاہد عمران شاہد Kylie Jenner retains top spot as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire https://t.co/kg2FrSPVIZ https://t.co/O6kGEeFLIo 42 minutes ago شاہد عمران شاہد Kylie Jenner retains top spot as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire https://t.co/gDtUZG3NiE https://t.co/lylHo5N41L 43 minutes ago Filmy Khabri Kylie Jenner retains top spot as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire : Bollywood News https://t.co/KSVCiXQw8s https://t.co/Lt2vGsqSJJ 46 minutes ago