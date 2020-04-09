Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hilarious moment technophobic grandmother uses voice recognition software

Hilarious moment technophobic grandmother uses voice recognition software

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Hilarious moment technophobic grandmother uses voice recognition software

Hilarious moment technophobic grandmother uses voice recognition software

This is the hysterical footage of a technophobic grandmother having her first ever interaction with tablet voice recognition software.Annalise Phillips filmed three generations of her family laughing themselves silly as her 89 year-old grandmother tried to get her google tablet to recognise her voice.Annalise, 40,  from Bath, Somerset, who filmed her mother and grandmother struggling with the device said:"The video shows my nan trying to learn how to use her very first tablet.

We were trying to set up voice recognition using Google. ''We were all hysterically laughing whilst filming these videos because Google wouldn't recognise her voice and she wasn't sure why it wouldn't work."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hilarious moment technophobic grandmother uses voice recognition software

This is the hysterical footage of a technophobic grandmother having her first ever interaction with tablet voice recognition software.Annalise Phillips filmed three generations of her family laughing themselves silly as her 89 year-old grandmother tried to get her google tablet to recognise her voice.Annalise, 40,  from Bath, Somerset, who filmed her mother and grandmother struggling with the device said:"The video shows my nan trying to learn how to use her very first tablet.

We were trying to set up voice recognition using Google.

''We were all hysterically laughing whilst filming these videos because Google wouldn't recognise her voice and she wasn't sure why it wouldn't work."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.