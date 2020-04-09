Hilarious moment technophobic grandmother uses voice recognition software Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published now Hilarious moment technophobic grandmother uses voice recognition software This is the hysterical footage of a technophobic grandmother having her first ever interaction with tablet voice recognition software.Annalise Phillips filmed three generations of her family laughing themselves silly as her 89 year-old grandmother tried to get her google tablet to recognise her voice.Annalise, 40, from Bath, Somerset, who filmed her mother and grandmother struggling with the device said:"The video shows my nan trying to learn how to use her very first tablet. We were trying to set up voice recognition using Google. ''We were all hysterically laughing whilst filming these videos because Google wouldn't recognise her voice and she wasn't sure why it wouldn't work." 0

