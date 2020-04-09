Cardiff's Principality Stadium transforms into field hospital

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF EQUIPMENT BEING SET UP INSIDE THE PRINCIPALITY STADIUM IN CARDIFF SHOWS: CARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM (APRIL 9, 2020)(BBC - NO USE UK) 1.

INTERIOR OF THE STADIUM AS FORK-LIFT TRUCK MOVES TEMPORARY FLOORING 2.

BUILDERS SETTING UP SCAFFOLDING 3.

FORK-LIFT TRUCK MOVING EQUIPMENT 4.

BUILDER WORKING 5.

FORK-LIFT TRUCK LIFTING PALLET OF FLOORING 6.

FORK-LIFT TRUCK MOVING A LOAD ACROSS THE STADIUM 7.

SPORTS PLAYERS ENTRANCE TUNNEL AT THE STADIUM WITH SIGN READING (English) "GUINNESS SIX NATIONS" 8.

VARIOUS OF SCAFFOLDERS WORKING 9.

STADIUM ROOF CLOSED OVER THE PITCH STORY: Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the national stadium of Wales, is set to become a field hospital as the UK fights to cope with the demand for hospital beds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday (April 9) medical equipment and beds were delivered to the stadium - home of the Welsh international rugby union team - which is aiming to admit its first patient on Sunday (April 12).

The hospital is being given the Welsh name "Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig" which means Dragon's Heart Hospital, and will have 2,000 beds employing a team of 650 medical workers.

Total UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to 7,097 as of 1600 GMT on April 7, health officials said on Wednesday.

(Production: Peter Brownlie, Martin Veal)