Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise patients with virtual visit

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise patients with virtual visit

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise patients with virtual visit

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise patients with virtual visit

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have surprised patients at a children's hospital with virtual visits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lostinsoph

soph | just manifest that shit✨ RT @Trackles: THIS is why I distanced myself from the Outlander fandom a couple of years ago. The hate that is shown on sm for stars like S… 19 minutes ago

Trackles

Trackles THIS is why I distanced myself from the Outlander fandom a couple of years ago. The hate that is shown on sm for st… https://t.co/YLh6g7wCHJ 22 minutes ago

tesfayehoran

mahii 🖤 DAY 17 We Don't Talk Anymore - Charlie Puth, Selena Gomez Work - Rihanna, Drake Señorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cab… https://t.co/c8g1JXRrNj 24 minutes ago

jvkejpg

bry • bad bitch arc shawn mendes and camila cabello https://t.co/Up7cS689FB 34 minutes ago

_Hits_music_

@Hits_Music Listen now: I Know What You Did Last Summer by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello on https://t.co/d6M9AePFa2 or https://t.co/63E9DiKx13 1 hour ago

sobercrowd

태형'𝐬 𝐣𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝⁷ ♡ RT @noahkdc: @ethnicboi Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sound so good here 😍 1 hour ago

_dontcomeatme_

Stfu @latelateshow @jpsaxe @juliamichaels @latelateshow bring Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on hereee🙏🙏🙏 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.