Health Dept: Tippecanoe County's virus surge expected on or after April 16

Complete recoveries in the county's 38 positive coronavirus patients so far.

10 of those cases are hospitalized, with two on ventilators.

Adler and other county leaders held the first of what will be weekly news conferences to provide updates on the local pandemic response.

He says indiana's "surge" is expected to occure on april 16th, with tippecanoe county's on that date or shortly after.

Top doctors at iu and franciscan health say they believe they're ready.

Bien:from a space perspective rooms as well as ventilators and personal protective equipment iu health is in good stead.

We have right now only a few patients on ventilators and we have the capacity for 30 or more ventilators.

Wickert: and i would agree we have tried to increase our intensive care unit beds.

We've re-adapted some of our rooms that are being made into icu rooms. so we've added about 12-14 more icu rooms if need be.

Lafayette mayor tony roswarski also announced that a city employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

He would not say what department that person works in, but said they are isolating and recovering at home.

With easter sunday this weekend, dr. adler again stressed the importance of social distancing, and reminded people that in-person church services are prohibited.

Purdue researchers are teaming up on campus to create technologies to fight