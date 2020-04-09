Elton John joins celebrities thanking NHS staff for battling coronavirus Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published 11 hours ago Elton John joins celebrities thanking NHS staff for battling coronavirus CreditA long list of celebrities have appeared in a supportive video, as part of a continued swell of support pouring in for NHS and social care heroes working hard in the fight against coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this