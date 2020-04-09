Shilpa Shetty With Son Viaan Pick Brinjals To Make BAINGAN KA BHARTA For Lunch In LOCKDOWN Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:40s - Published 6 days ago Shilpa Shetty With Son Viaan Pick Brinjals To Make BAINGAN KA BHARTA For Lunch In LOCKDOWN Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan pluck brinjals and chillies at home for a quick menu also dances on Govindas song Tujhkho Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karu. Watch the video 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BollywoodSun Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan spends quality time with his grandmother https://t.co/NSpif7Lsp1 https://t.co/QxlwP7Uh8n 5 days ago eBioPic.com Bollywood News at eBioPic: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan with her maternal grandma Sunanda Shetty: Shilpa shares a post… https://t.co/ZlC1AQyMBh 5 days ago Tellychakkar.com @TheShilpaShetty spend quality time with her son Viaan. #shilpashetty #tellychakkar https://t.co/KpCfVS2qeq 6 days ago Telly Glamour This cute mother and son conversation between Shilpa Shetty and Viaan will bring joy to you https://t.co/eAz9WCa3Cg 1 week ago FG Movie News This cute mother and son conversation between Shilpa Shetty and Viaan will bring joy to you https://t.co/LtMBr8RYCh 1 week ago FG Celeb News This cute mother and son conversation between Shilpa Shetty and Viaan will bring joy to you https://t.co/uq1Np1OHFV 1 week ago Filmy Glamour This cute mother and son conversation between Shilpa Shetty and Viaan will bring joy to you @TheShilpaShetty https://t.co/XcrqEL7YwC 1 week ago Gossip Mantri When Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan helped her prepare lunch with homegrown vegetables https://t.co/ch1JG78kGd https://t.co/7Ohz6802cV 1 week ago