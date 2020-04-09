Global  

Shilpa Shetty With Son Viaan Pick Brinjals To Make BAINGAN KA BHARTA For Lunch In LOCKDOWN

Shilpa Shetty With Son Viaan Pick Brinjals To Make BAINGAN KA BHARTA For Lunch In LOCKDOWN

Shilpa Shetty With Son Viaan Pick Brinjals To Make BAINGAN KA BHARTA For Lunch In LOCKDOWN

Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan pluck brinjals and chillies at home for a quick menu also dances on Govindas song Tujhkho Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karu.

