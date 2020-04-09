Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin
Today is going to be kind of a strange day in the weather world with scattered snow and rain showers developing.

If you get under a snow shower, you could even get a little minor accumulation.

Not only that, a rumble of thunder is possible with these.

Highs will only top out in the low- to mid-40s with plenty of wind.

Sun/clouds are back Friday with highs in the mid- and upper-40s.

Easter weekend look quite cool.

Highs will be below normal with readings around 50 Saturday, but only 40s on Sunday.

Sunday, the chances of rain will increase through the day before going over to a mix/snow by Monday AM.

The normal high is in the 50s.

We'll be watching Sunday night into Monday morning in case the colder air wraps into this system giving the potential of accumulating snow.

Next week looks chilly as well.

