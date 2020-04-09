Prince William And Kate Middleton Surprise Schoolchildren On Video Call

Global  

Duration: 01:12s - Published
Prince William and Kate took part in a video call with children of key workers and their teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley.

The couple were in high spirits as they laughed and joked with the pupils – and offered their thanks to teachers for keeping the school open as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

