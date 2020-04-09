Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > George and Amal Clooney donate $1m in aid to help those impacted by coronavirus

George and Amal Clooney donate $1m in aid to help those impacted by coronavirus

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
George and Amal Clooney donate $1m in aid to help those impacted by coronavirus

George and Amal Clooney donate $1m in aid to help those impacted by coronavirus

George and Amal Clooney have donated a total of over $1 million to six charities and organisations to help those impacted by coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imaanu

Bodusarudhaarukaleyfaan🇲🇻. #stayhomesavelives RT @Showbiz_IT: #Coronavirusrelief: #George and #AmalClooney donate USD 1 million https://t.co/HVgsLqaW73 4 minutes ago

Joannes01005733

Joanne spence RT @PageSix: George and Amal Clooney donate $1M to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/KwWBzgNApQ https://t.co/ZYo4OKewFY 7 minutes ago

LaurenH14394197

Lauren Hernandez RT @ETCanada: #GeorgeClooney & #AmalClooney have donated more than $1M toward #coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/TvC0graySy 10 minutes ago

PageSix

Page Six George and Amal Clooney donate $1M to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/KwWBzgNApQ https://t.co/ZYo4OKewFY 16 minutes ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @Daily_Express: George Clooney and wife Amal donate $1 million to #coronavirus fight including NHS https://t.co/iVBGFiNCXq https://t.co/… 21 minutes ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com George and Amal Clooney donate over $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts: https://t.co/MP4YrngqT2 https://t.co/L9U5EcAAE7 26 minutes ago

MBGKX2011

StayStill2020 RT @USATODAY: The Clooneys join Rihanna, Pink, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Ryan Reynolds and… 26 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express George Clooney and wife Amal donate $1 million to #coronavirus fight including NHS https://t.co/iVBGFiNCXq https://t.co/iBQclNpkHL 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.