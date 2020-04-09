Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?

In India, around 42% Covid-19 cases are in 21-40 years olds and 9% cases are in the 0-20 age group.

India is a young country and data from China, US, Italy show that children and teenagers rarely get infected.

Early studies from China said people 60 years and older were at risk, but more recent data shows children are at equal risk of infection but have milder disease.

1.7% coronavirus cases are among children under 18 years, shows recent US data, but symptoms are milder.

Children and young adults get the milder disease but are remain infective, so they must be protected.

Social distancing and protection is a must for all age groups, including children.