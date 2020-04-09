Rochester church streaming live services on Easter Sunday

University, nearly two thousand new on daybreak new on daybreak?

Easter sunday is this weekend and it's usually a time for families to get together and celebrate.

But celebrations will be different this year.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to share what some churches are doing to still make sure you can attend service.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

I'm at peace united church of christ and normally it would be packed full of people attending church on easter sunday.

But this year is going to be different.

The church is used to recording services, but this sunday for easter, pastor paul bauch tells me they're going to live stream the service.

He's inviting everyone in their homes to join them in communion with bread, a donut and wine or juice?

Just whatever you have!

He says this is a crazy time for everyone, but he's trying to bring some normalcy to the situation.

He tells me people are yearning for that message of hope... no matter "a prayer for us all.

That would be my hope?

That whatever faith or tradition we come from, we're all bound together in this.

But especially with this easter season that the new life, new hope, the promise of god just brings something big and bold to our world?

That's my hope.

For all of us to just be together, pray together and to support one another?

That's what we're called to do."

If you would like to follow along with peace united church of christ's services on easter sunday, one will be streaming on facebook at 9 and the other one at 11.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

