Yes! Pics - 4/8/20

EARLIER THIS WEEK... WE TOLD YOUABOUT A TIGER AT THE BRONX ZOOWHO TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.AND THAT'S MAKING SOME PETOWNERS WONDER... IF THEIR PETSMAY ALSO BEVULNERABLE TO THE VIRUS.SARAH DALLOF TALKED TO THEEXPERTS..

TO GET SOME ANSWERS.

TO GET SOME ANSWERS.THE BRONX ZOO HAS BEEN CLOSEDSINCE MID-MARCH..BUT CORONAVIRUS STILL CREPTIN... INFECTING A FOUR-YEAR-OLDMALAYAN TIGER.10S/ DR. PAUL CALLE/ CHIEFVETERINARIAN OF THE BRONX ZOO"SHE WAS TEST POSITIVE AND ITSURPRISED EVERYONE BECAUSE THATHADN'T BEEN DOCUMENTEDBEFORE."ZOO OFFICIALS BELIEVE SHE WASEXPOSED BY AN ASYMPTOMATIC ZOOWORKER.

SIX OTHER LARGE CATSHAVE SIMILAR, MILD SYMPTOMS...INCLUDING A DRY COUGH.ALL ARE EXPECTED TO RECOVER...BUT ZOOS ARE STEPPING UP SAFETYMEASURES.

WORKERS AT THE OAKLANDZOO NOW WEARING PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT WHEN WITHINSIX FEET OF SEVERAL SPECIES...INCLUDING BIG CATS.

BUT RIGHTNOW, EXPERTS DON'T BELIEVE YOURCAT...OR DOG IS AT RISK.53S/ DR. JOHN HOWE / PRESIDENT /AMERICAN VETERINARY MEDICALASSOCIATION"THERE'S NO EVIDENCE THAT PEOPLECAN PASS IT ON TO THEIR PETS.THERE'S BEEN SEVERAL STUDIES ANDTHINGS SHOWN AND THERE HAS NOTBEEN A SINGLE CASE IN THE UNITEDSTATES, AMONG THE THOUSANDS OFPOSITIVES, NOT A SINGLE CASEWHERE A PET HAS GOTTEN SICK FROMA POSITIVE PERSON."BUT... THE AMERICAN VETERINARYMEDICAL ASSOCIATION SAYS TAKEPRECAUTIONS IF YOU TESTPOSITIVE... AND ASK SOMEONE ELSETO CARE FOR YOU PET.

S/ DR. JOHNHOWE / PRESIDENT / AMERICANVETERINARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATION"THERE'S NO SENSE IN INTRODUCINGTHEM TO SOMETHING THAT THEY MAYHAVE TO DEAL WITH, EVENTHOUGH THEY WILL PROBABLY JUSTFORM IMMUNITY TO IT AND THEYWON'T SHED IT TO ANYONEELSE."AND IF YOU'RE HEALTHY... KEEPWASHING YOUR HANDS BEFORE ANDAFTER PLAYING WITH YOUR PET...OR GOINGFOR A WALK.TO DO ALL YOU CAN TO CARE FORYOUR FOUR LEGGED FAMILY MEMBERS.BOTH THE U-S DEPARTMENT OFAGRICULTURE... AND THE AMERICANVETERINARYMEDICAL ASSOCIATION SAY...THERE'S NO EVIDENCE SO FAR...THAT A DOMESTIC ANIMAL CANPASS THE CORNAVIRUS TO A HUMAN.A DOCTOR WORKING OVERSEAS ISTAKING TO THE VIDEO SHARINGAPP..

TIK-TOK... TOSHOW WHY YOU SHOULDN'T WEARLATEX GLOVES IN PUBLIC.IN THE VIDEO..

DOCTOR KARAN RAJDEMONSTRATES..

JUST HOW EASILYGERMSCOLLECT ON THE OUTSIDE OF THEGLOVE... AND THEN BE TRANSFERREDTOOTHER SURFACES.INSTEAD... DOCTOR RAJ SAYS...YOU SHOULD JUST PRACTICE REGULARHANDWASHING.EXPERTS BELIEVE AN ANCIENTUNDERWATER FOREST COULD HOLD THENEXT BIG MEDICALBREAKTHROUGH.WOOD RECOVERED FROM A CYPRESSGROVE... THAT'S BEEN SUBMERGEDIN THEGULF OF MEXICO FOR NEARLY60-THOUSAND YEARS..

CONTAINEDMORE THAN 300 MARINEANIMALS... AND 100 STRAINS OFBACTERIA.RESEARCHERS SAY... THEMICRO-ORGANISMS IN THE WOOD SHOWPROMISE AS A SOURCEFOR NEW DRUGS AND BIOTECHNOLOGY.PREVIOUS RESEARCH ON SHIPWORMBACTERIA... PRODUCED ANANTIBIOTIC THATCOULD TREAT PARASITICINFECTIONS