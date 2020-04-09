Now pre-packed set of veggies due to lockdown in Madurai: Know how much it costs Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published now Now pre-packed set of veggies due to lockdown in Madurai: Know how much it costs Madurai Corporation launched new packages for vegetable buyers. Madurai Cooperation Planning Corporation prepares a package of 14 vegetables at Rs 100. The step has been taken as a precautionary measure as Madurai Parvai Market was highly crowded. India is under a nationwide lockdown till April 14 to stop the spread of COVID-19. So far, India has recorded more than 5,000 infections and over 145 deaths. 0

