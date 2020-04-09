Global  

Now pre-packed set of veggies due to lockdown in Madurai: Know how much it costs

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Madurai Corporation launched new packages for vegetable buyers.

Madurai Cooperation Planning Corporation prepares a package of 14 vegetables at Rs 100.

The step has been taken as a precautionary measure as Madurai Parvai Market was highly crowded.

India is under a nationwide lockdown till April 14 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

So far, India has recorded more than 5,000 infections and over 145 deaths.

