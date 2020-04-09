'Hair-raising' art: The man who paints with one strand from his beard

Global  

Meet Mukesh Thapa - the man who paints with a single strand of hair from his beard!

The artist is from the Indian city of Dharamshala.

He worked and trained continuously for 15 hours a day to improve and sharpen his skills and perfect his beard painting technique.

Thapa has gone on to host personal, national and international exhibits showing over 600 paintings.

The main attraction in these exhibits has been Mukesh’s self-portrait, that he painted using a brush he made out of his beard hair.

This video was shot on September 18, 2019




