Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks

Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks

Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized businesses to refuse service to customers who aren’t wearing masks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

phl17

PHL17 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is ordering workers at essential businesses to cover their face starting Friday, wh… https://t.co/t5J72But4M 2 hours ago

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks https://t.co/ele2B72QB2 5 hours ago

GroverKingsley

Grover Kingsley 💦💧🧩 RT @elguapo64: Los Angeles orders essential workers to wear masks, businesses can refuse people without face coverings https://t.co/Q9tqVkE… 7 hours ago

phl17

PHL17 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is ordering workers at essential businesses to cover their face starting Friday, wh… https://t.co/CbxJpqlWQm 7 hours ago

newsone

NewsOne Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks https://t.co/N3fwO0Jwih 9 hours ago

Citizen2600

Global Citizen #COVID19 : Los Angeles mayor orders employees and customers to wear face coverings when they go to essential busine… https://t.co/Zz8JlMzB0A 12 hours ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @phl17: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is ordering workers at essential businesses to cover their face starting Friday, when they'll al… 12 hours ago

OneMarcthe

MarctheOne RT @TMZ: L.A. Orders Workers, Shoppers At Essential Businesses To Cover Faces https://t.co/M1YThtyE7e 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.