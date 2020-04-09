Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published now Los Angeles Orders Essential Businesses and Store Customers to Wear Masks Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized businesses to refuse service to customers who aren’t wearing masks. 0

