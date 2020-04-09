Global  

Pod of dolphins join wakeboarder under majestic sunset in epic slow motion

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published
The greatest moments are the ones that aren’t planned.

Yesterday, we rented a boat for the day with the intentions of heading out to Catalina island, a little island off the west coast with crazy clear water, to snorkel and spear fish till sunset.

We were about a mile out from Catalina Island, and our whole day just got flipped upside down.

But this clip was unplanned.

After a full day of wasted time, this experience made it all worth it.

