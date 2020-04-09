Global  

US Unemployment Claims Climbs To 6.6 Million In One Week

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s - Published
As of Thursday, the US Labor Department had 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment insurance, during the week ending on April 4.

According to Business Insider, that means that 16.8 million people applied for unemployment within three-weeks—a record for that period.

This comes after a record 10 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance, during the last two weeks of March due to coronavirus-induced layoffs.

