Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Breakdown

Mayor Breakdown

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Mayor Breakdown
Mayor Breakdown
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mayor Breakdown

The next 2 days.

We have team coverage this morning on the coronavirus impact in north alabama.

Just minutes ago we talked to madison mayor paul finley.

Waay 31s sierra phillips- she joins us live with the major points from that conversation.

Sierra.

-federal money, we asked how soon cities can get that money.

Not a whole lot in first couple of packages for cities.

-main concern from the mayor is paying their employees -state of emergency early on--- changes in how government is run fire department, spreading out to old public works building -stressed importance of staying home and hanging in there.

Community continues to step up "community is great at coming together, numbers show...we still have a way to go" continuing to have conference calls with other mayors and lobbying for money for cities to rebuild once this is over.

Live in hsv sp waay31news




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.