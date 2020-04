Covid-19: Odisha becomes first state to extend lockdown till April 30th | Oneindia News

AS THE SPECULATION REMAINS RIFE THAT THE GOVERNMENT MAY EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN BEYOND APRIL 14th, ODISHA IS THE FIRST STATE TO EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN AHEAD OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S VIDEO CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS THE LOCKDOWN EXTENSION.

THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN IN ODISHA WILL BE EXTENDED TILL APRIL 30, ODISHA CHIEF MINISTER NAVEEN PATNAIK ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY AFTER A MEETING OF THE STATE CABINET.

IN A STATEMENT AFTER THE MEETING, PATNAIK SAID ODISHA HAS ALSO URGED THE CENTRE TO STOP TRAIN AND FLIGHT SERVICES TO THE STATE TILL APRIL 30.

WHILE THE SCHOOLS AND EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS WOULD REMAIN CLOSED TILL JUNE 17.

ACCORDING TO UNION HEALTH MINISTRY DATA, ODISHA HAS REPORTED 44 CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES SO FAR.