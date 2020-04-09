Reality Star Todd Chrisley Has Coronavirus

According to CNN, Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" is battling coronavirus.

The reality star shared the news Wednesday on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." He admits to battling coronavirus for three weeks, and says that he was hospitalized for four and a half days.

He explained, "Fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth." He added, "I am probably about 70 to 75% of what I normally I am, but that last 25% is kicking my a**.