'Face masks now mandatory': UP government as COVID-19 cases cross 360

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks while stepping outdoors.

15 districts in UP have been sealed to contain the virus spread.

The orders came as the state’s coronavirus count reached 361 with 29 fresh cases being reported.

The state’s death toll went up to four, with one more person succumbing to COVID-19.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said door to door services for essentials will be provided in areas that are hotspots.