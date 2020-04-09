Little Mix write song dedicated to transgender community Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published 31 minutes ago Little Mix write song dedicated to transgender community Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has revealed she and the band's co-writer Camille Purcell have penned a song to "raise awareness" of the transgender community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Little Mix write song dedicated to transgender community #LittleMix #JadeThirlwall #LeighAnnePinnock #JesyNelson… https://t.co/qaWPi1umxA 1 hour ago