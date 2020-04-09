Global  

Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X!

Montero Lamar Hill turns 21 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the rapper.

1.

He played the trumpet in school.

2.

His hit single, “Old Town Road,” originally went viral on TikTok.

3.

“Old Town Road” became the longest-running No.1 song on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100.

4.

He collaborated with the clothing company, Wrangler, for a denim collection.

5.

The “Panini” rapper once made a panini with Chef Gordon Ramsay.

