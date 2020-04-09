Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X! Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published 1 hour ago Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X! Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X! Montero Lamar Hill turns 21 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the rapper. 1. He played the trumpet in school. 2. His hit single, “Old Town Road,” originally went viral on TikTok. 3. “Old Town Road” became the longest-running No.1 song on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100. 4. He collaborated with the clothing company, Wrangler, for a denim collection. 5. The “Panini” rapper once made a panini with Chef Gordon Ramsay. Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X! 0

