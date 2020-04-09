Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > S&P 500 Movers: WCG, APA

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, APA

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: WCG, APA

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, APA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apache topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 26.4%.

Year to date, Apache has lost about 62.6% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, APA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apache topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 26.4%.

Year to date, Apache has lost about 62.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans Inc is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ResMed, trading down 3.1%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 18.8% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

alkeimist

Tabby Husyn @Lost_Musing @RealmofLove_ No ,dono ek jaisay ....slow movers and patient souls 28 seconds ago

rapid_movers

Rapid Movers & Packers Want Affordable Shifting...?? Call us at 📱 +971 52 253 7750 We are renowned packers and movers in Dubai.. We provid… https://t.co/vu5O7GGZ6V 2 minutes ago

AGS_Movers

AGS Global Solutions AGS REUNION | Admin and sales fully operational | Limited operations, deliveries available if they meet certain con… https://t.co/CwuQwS67Ic 4 minutes ago

kayleslielouise

Kayla @Omglolsrsly1 @ValGal1212 Ooooo I’d pay to see the awkward meeting! I doubt movers are working as well, seems too risky. 4 minutes ago

MonicaPerezShow

Monica Perez @muziclady2002 Late movers lose 4 minutes ago

packermoverchd

Packers Movers Chandigarh Looking for #Best Solution in #Moving and #Packing then you are on right place. #Packers #Movers#chandigarh is prov… https://t.co/zWe7m8PmiH 4 minutes ago

jonomilo

Cry Baby (Sleep) World Movers Podcast Ep. 25 - Jono Mi Lo https://t.co/oFJDFdFuMB 5 minutes ago

Parlimag

The Parliament Magazine RT @dodspeople_eu: As we take a break for the long weekend #EUMoversAndShakers comes to you a day early! For the latest @Europarl_EN news… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.