S&P 500 Movers: WCG, APA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apache topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 26.4%.

Year to date, Apache has lost about 62.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans Inc is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ResMed, trading down 3.1%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 18.8% on the day.