Wild Thyme- Blueberry Oatmeal

And we're making an oatmeal.

April dutille: oatmeal, steel cut oatmeal.

Allison davis: okay.

April dutille: but i do this in my batch cooking on sundays because steel cuts oats, a lot of people don't want to do because they take so long to cook.

So if you do it as part of your batch cooking and then freeze them, you can have steel cut oats in a minute and a half every day of the week.

And this is my blueberry muffin steel cut oatmeals.

Allison davis: okay, very good.

You've got some water that's coming up to a boil.

April dutille: it's boiling.

I've got - allison davis: steel cut oats.

April dutille: i've got five cups water boiling and i already added half a teaspoon of salt to that water and i'm going to put in two cups of steel cut oats.

Allison davis: and question on this versus like the instant.

You know, labels is they're added things to a lot of the instant oatmeal or... april dutille: well no, what the differences is is the processing level.

You are getting a little bit more of the nutrient fibers, all that kind of stuff with the steel cut.

But there's nothing wrong with eating the instant.

If you like the instant, eat the instant.

Eat the food.

Not a problem, but if you really want to look at the thing that's less processed, steel cut oats.

And most people love them.

They get a little less slimy too.

Some people don't like oatmeal when it gets kind of slimy.

And so this - allison davis: yeah, a little more texture in your steel cuts.

April dutille: it's got more texture and most people just avoid it because it takes 20 to 30 minutes to cook.

But if you make it as part of your batch cooking on the weekend, no problem.

Allison davis: i've always heard about cooking and in milk.

Could you maybe do this in almond milk or something if you... april dutille: you could, but i think you're going to find that when you eat this one, it's going to... it's not lacking any creaminess because we've got date paste, that's adding a ton of creaminess, it's giving it the- allison davis: oh i thought it peanut butter.

April dutille: no, it's date paste.

Allison davis: so is this dried dates or your... april dutille: it's dates that we've soaked and then blend it up and made them very liquified so that i'm going to dump it into the cooked oatmeal.

At the end.

Allison davis: now how long do you cook the oats?

April dutille: i'm putting in a cinnamon stick while it's cooking.

Allison davis: how long do you cook the oats in there?

April dutille: about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the texture that you like.

I'm usually at about 20 minutes.

Allison davis: okay.

Cinnamon stick.

April dutille: and then you just let it cook for that 20 minutes with the cinnamon stick with the salt in it.

It's going to get good and thick.

Then because you have these wonderful pans.

Allison davis: yes.

April dutille: they're silicone but they've got a structure to them, so i just fell in love with them.

I spoon the cooked oatmeal after i've added orange zest or i've got pre- powdered orange powder.

Another teaspoon of cinnamon and all of the date paste that's made from 10 dates and water and you then blend them up to get them, get it really creamy.

Allison davis: and that's where the sweetness comes from.

Is the dates.

April dutille: oh it's loaded with sweetness and then your blueberries.

Now i like to use frozen blueberries.

You might want to turn that down or it's going to bubble over on us.

But fold all that in at the end.

Spoon it into one of these, put it in the freezer- allison davis: and watch.

April dutille: and then watch.

Allison davis: i wanted to do it.

So you have them frozen.

And so that way you have steel cut oats on the fly ready to go.

This is excellent meal prep tips.

Love that.

April dutille: your kids will pop them into a bowl, a minute and a half in the microwave and they're ready to go.

Allison davis: i'm trying to taste the sweetness.

April dutille: it's yummy.

And then you can put a little bit of plant milk at that point.

Because i like to put a little bit of liquid on my oatmeal, you know, as i'm - allison davis: oh, it's delicious.

April dutille: if you wanted a little more sweetness, add more dates.

If you want a little less sweetness, do less dates.

Allison davis: or you can add a little maple syrup over the top when you serve it.

April dutille: however you want.

Keep it simple.

Just eat the food.

Allison davis: all right.

