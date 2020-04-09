AG Barr Says “Draconian” Lockdown Measures Should Be Re-Examined in May Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:11s - Published 1 hour ago AG Barr Says “Draconian” Lockdown Measures Should Be Re-Examined in May With the coronavirus lockdown keeping people self-isolating in their homes, Attorney General Bill Barr says the quote, “draconian” social distancing measures should be relaxed in May. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

