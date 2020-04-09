Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This salicylic acid exfoliator can help unclog pores quickly

This salicylic acid exfoliator can help unclog pores quickly

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published
This salicylic acid exfoliator can help unclog pores quickly

This salicylic acid exfoliator can help unclog pores quickly

At certain times, our skin can be more prone to breakouts and irritation, especially when we’re stressed.

The Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant by Paula’s Choice is formulated with salicylic acid and helps with unclogging pores quickly.

In comparison to higher end salicylic acid formulas, this one won’t break the bank and can be super effective.

Paula’s Choice states that after using this product, “90 percent experienced smaller pores”.

It’s recommended to use an SPF 30 or higher during the daytime while using this item.

The exfoliant is available in two sizes on Paula's Choice's website

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.