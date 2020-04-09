This salicylic acid exfoliator can help unclog pores quickly

At certain times, our skin can be more prone to breakouts and irritation, especially when we’re stressed.

The Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant by Paula’s Choice is formulated with salicylic acid and helps with unclogging pores quickly.

In comparison to higher end salicylic acid formulas, this one won’t break the bank and can be super effective.

Paula’s Choice states that after using this product, “90 percent experienced smaller pores”.

It’s recommended to use an SPF 30 or higher during the daytime while using this item.

The exfoliant is available in two sizes on Paula's Choice's website