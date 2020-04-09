Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here's how Gen Z teens create the perfect fake freckles

Here's how Gen Z teens create the perfect fake freckles

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Here's how Gen Z teens create the perfect fake freckles

Here's how Gen Z teens create the perfect fake freckles

Freckles are no longer sunspots that lead to playground taunting.

In fact, they’re now the most in-demand beauty look.

Freck is the go-to viral product for creating temporary freckles.

The faux freckle cosmetic pen provides long-wearing beauty marks anywhere on the skin.

The product is available in one color that you can blot for a lighter shade or build upon for a darker shade.

And yes, the brand says Freck is compatible with all skin tones.

Other celebrities and influencers who use Freck include Lady Gaga, YouTuber Jenna Marbles, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, and singer Grimes

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.