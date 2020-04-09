Here's how Gen Z teens create the perfect fake freckles

Freckles are no longer sunspots that lead to playground taunting.

In fact, they’re now the most in-demand beauty look.

Freck is the go-to viral product for creating temporary freckles.

The faux freckle cosmetic pen provides long-wearing beauty marks anywhere on the skin.

The product is available in one color that you can blot for a lighter shade or build upon for a darker shade.

And yes, the brand says Freck is compatible with all skin tones.

Other celebrities and influencers who use Freck include Lady Gaga, YouTuber Jenna Marbles, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, and singer Grimes