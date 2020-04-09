Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Expect cloudy and cool conditions Thursday morning, with showers possible in the South Bay.

Conditions should warm up Easter Weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Mary Lee has the forecast.

(4/9/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KRNV

KRNV We're starting our Thursday a little warmer this morning around the area. Check out https://t.co/q2yyGvxFtI for yo… https://t.co/HB2PFyDKZQ 9 minutes ago

abemora1

Abelardo Castillo RT @JasonStiff: Steady rain continues over the #California #CentralCoast & #SouthCoast early this #Thursday morning. The #rain will turn sh… 15 minutes ago

wxderek

Derek Bowen After seeing a few thundershowers this morning, winds will kick up, and clouds will clear out of the region. Tempe… https://t.co/k7Q9VDWS1T 45 minutes ago

WDVMTV

WDVM-TV After seeing a few thundershowers this morning, winds will kick up, and clouds will clear out of the region. Tempe… https://t.co/g0YSjG3W2s 45 minutes ago

WDVMWeather

WDVM Weather After seeing a few thundershowers this morning, winds will kick up, and clouds will clear out of the region. Tempe… https://t.co/04jPQm1F3f 45 minutes ago

yxeReTweeter

Saskatoon ReTweeter RT @GlobalSaskatoon: WATCH: Easter cool down — @ChrisCarrGlobal with the details in your Thursday morning #SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoo… 1 hour ago

TheBonalTeam

[email protected] Day 100 Good Morning! 😍 Thursday Weather Forecast 🌞 -The Bonal Team- Century 21 Marquis • DRE#: 01395933 • C: ☎️ 51… https://t.co/GvZSFskiWy 1 hour ago

collinsvoxwx

John Collins RT @AvaWBAL: You can get severe weather alerts sent straight to your phone with the @wbaltv11 app. Here's my latest forecast >> https://t.c… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.