Local bike mechanic starts business making house calls

Show us, they're making the best of a bad situation.

Nats chairez: so with the virus happening and kind of everything shutting down me and my partner carmen both lost our jobs.

So it was either this or not make any money.

Js: meet troy cha aaa airez.

He would normally work as a bike mechanic during the warmer months and find a restaurant job when the bike shop business slows down.

He and carmen trapp came up with an idea to put a different spin on chairez's warmer weather work.

Chairez: so we kinda started planning on doing our own thing in the spring.

Because the college market is something that's just kinda not tapped into.

There's thousands of bikes out there.

Js: then..

After attending a workshop on entrepreneurship at matchbox.

Chairez: they were like think of your elevator pitch, your slogan and i thought triple - a for bikes!

That's what i want to do.

That's kinda what we went with.

That's what we are.

Js: and just like that, velo wrench was born.

You just reach out on facebook to set up an appointment for any number of mechanical issues and they come to the rescue.

If he can't fix it in your driveway..

He knows a shop that can.

Chairez: i'm actually working with virtuous cycles.

They help me get some product.

Like brake pads and cables like that.

Js: his customers love the safety of his service.

Hayden: they're no contact.

They worked on my bike.

I didn't have to interact with anybody.

It's quick and easy to schedule, they're professional.

Shreves: we were just told to leave it out in the driveway and he was going to come check it out.

To see if there was anything else needed done except air.

It was nice that we had a local bus siness available to us where we could stay safe while at the same time getting something fixed.

Chairez: you literally never have to see me and your bike gets fixed.

That was our business model from the get-go but now it's a necessity.

