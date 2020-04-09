Man Utd announce support package to aid NHS fight against coronavirus

SHOWS: MANCHESTER UNITED STATEMENTS AND FILE FOOTAGE OF MANCHESTER UNITED TEAM TRAINING RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE - FEBRUARY 11, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

GRAPHIC WITH THE MANCHESTER UNITED AND NHS LOGOS NEXT TO EACH OTHER STORY: Manchester United have donated medical equipment and provided vehicles for courier operations to support the National Health Service (NHS) in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Thursday (April 9).

The club said it would also accommodate further requests from the NHS for use of the facilities at their stadium Old Trafford, which has been placed on a reserve list as a temporary blood donation centre.

United players had previously agreed to donate 30% of their wages to local hospitals and health services and also collaborated with players from other teams to set up a fund to raise money for NHS charities.

Alex Ferguson, the most successful manager in the club's history, said he was "delighted" that the NHS was being recognised, having been under their care in 2018 when he underwent emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

"I'm delighted we are now recognising the importance of our NHS - as I experienced two years ago after they saved my life," Ferguson said.

"The response to this pandemic has been magnificent and has made me proud of the way the club and the British people have rallied round to help.

Well done." (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)