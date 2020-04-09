Join 13 Action News, Good Morning America for 'Day of Hope'

Global  

 In partnership with Feeding America, Good Morning America and 13 Action News are staging a Day of Hope on Thursday, April 9 to share food resources with our viewers.

WITH UNEMPLOYMENT SKY-ROCKETING, AMERICANS NEED HELPFEEDING THEIR FAMILIES.IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FEEDINGAMERICA - GOOD MORNINGAMERICA IS STAGING A DAY OFHOPE-- AND 13 ACTION NEWS ISHELPING TO GET THE WORD OUT!LATER THIS MORNING...WE WILL BE LIVE AT OUR LOCALTHREE SQUARE FOOD BANK--TALKING TO THE C- E-O ABOUTWHAT'S BEING DONE HERE IN THEVALLEY TO HELP THOSE IN NEED.IF YOU ARE IN A POSITION TODONATE TO THE CAUSE...HEAD TO FEEDING AMERICA DOTORG.TIME NOW IS X:XX ---




