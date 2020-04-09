Bill O’Reilly Shrugs Off Death Toll From COVID-19 Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:53s - Published now Bill O’Reilly Shrugs Off Death Toll From COVID-19 The disgraced former Fox News host callously claimed that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is actually lower because many of those dying “were on their last legs anyway.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this